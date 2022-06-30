Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading Up 3.2%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.75 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.74 ($0.61). Approximately 140,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.90.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products.

