TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) were up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). Approximately 1,144,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,713,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.19 ($0.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a €0.69 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.66. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.79%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

