Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 233.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,932 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

