Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TGDLF stock remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Tongdao Liepin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

