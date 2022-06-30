TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Thursday. TomTom has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.
TomTom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TomTom (TMOAY)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.