TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Thursday. TomTom has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

TomTom Company Profile (Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

