Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $13.16 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,186,018 shares of company stock worth $173,251,194. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

