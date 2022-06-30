Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $5,021,816.32 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $8,121,093.12.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.
Shares of Toast stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.
TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.