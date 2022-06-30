Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $5,021,816.32 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

