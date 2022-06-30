TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 567,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 381,136 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLGA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.