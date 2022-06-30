Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 24172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on TF. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price (up previously from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$663.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

