Throne Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $683,613.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00188899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00961305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

