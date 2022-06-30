Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Acquires $228,000.00 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Busch Orthwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 972,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,069. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 115.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 363.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

