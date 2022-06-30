Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.74.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

