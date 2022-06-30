Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,799 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 90,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,091,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.