Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

