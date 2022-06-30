Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.