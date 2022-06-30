Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

