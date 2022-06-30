Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Performance Food Group Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.