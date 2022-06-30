Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $4,043,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.