Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

