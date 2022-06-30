Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

