Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,756 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

