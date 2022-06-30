The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.75

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 138,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

