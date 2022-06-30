The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

