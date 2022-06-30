The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 348.9% in June

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.28) to GBX 733 ($8.99) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

