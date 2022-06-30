The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Uniper stock traded down €0.58 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.55 ($17.61). 329,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

