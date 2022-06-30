The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $4,925.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

