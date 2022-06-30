Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $$17.33 during trading hours on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

