Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $$17.33 during trading hours on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.