TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,155. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

