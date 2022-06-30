TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $114.67. 13,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,098. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

