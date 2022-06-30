TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.38. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

