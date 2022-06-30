TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,529. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

