TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 23,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.