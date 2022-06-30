TFG Advisers LLC Buys 590 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

