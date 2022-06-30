TFG Advisers LLC Buys 122 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.11. 2,239,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,609,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

