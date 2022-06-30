TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

LULU stock traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.47. 9,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.