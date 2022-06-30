Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. 1,207,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

