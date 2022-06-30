Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,609.80 and last traded at $1,581.72. 340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,538.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,480.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

