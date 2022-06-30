Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

