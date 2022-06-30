Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,618,385.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $685.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,533,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

