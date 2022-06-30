Terracoin Price Tops $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $330,372.57 and approximately $166.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00526363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00285730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

