Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $132.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $158.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $106,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.