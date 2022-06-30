Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLSNY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 50,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,332. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

TLSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.