Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 216.3% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 216.3% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

TIIAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

