Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.3139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

