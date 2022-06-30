Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 10,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

