Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378,085 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $34,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

