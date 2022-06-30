TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCS stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision (Get Rating)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.