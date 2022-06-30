TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TPCS stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.70.
About TechPrecision (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechPrecision (TPCS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.