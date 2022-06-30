Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $195,508.97 and approximately $60,917.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

