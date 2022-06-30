TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.04 and last traded at $92.04. Approximately 6,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $5,542,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

