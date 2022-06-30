TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 2,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,401. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

